Royal household to enjoy ‘Wear What You Like’ day

In joint celebration of this year’s summer holidays and the impending milestone of becoming Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty the Queen is to instigate a ‘Wear What You Like’ day for the Royal Household, palace officials have revealed.

‘The last day of before the holidays is traditionally a time for people to let off steam,’ said Royal Press Secretary Sir Cuthbert Morse. ‘And after months of pomp and protocol, this applies even more so to Her Majesty’s hard working staff. Thanks to Her graciousness, they can enjoy at least one casual day – top button undone, shoes unpolished, or in my case, Iron Maiden T-shirt proudly on display.’

The announcement has had Royal watchers all a-twitter, and speculation as to what the Royal Family will be wearing is rife. BBC fashion correspondent Lydia Shawbridge believes that the pressure to maintain expected standards will be high. ‘Ever the bastion of good taste, Her Majesty will no doubt stick to the traditional twin set and pearls, or maybe something out of Country Life. Alas I suspect Kate will be similarly restricted to something stylish, despite the overwhelming urge to slob out in a pair of pyjama bottoms and one of Wills’ old sweaters.’ However, for such a conservative institution, there may well be a few surprises. ‘Ever the maverick, the Duke of Edinburgh is more difficult to predict, but my money’s on a gold lame tracksuit and some serious jewellery.’

Palace insiders are said to be overjoyed at the chance to dress down for the day, with one anonymous employee tweeting ‘No breeches, tailcoat and wig this breakfast time. Gonna serve devilled quails eggs my way! Combat trousers or Bermuda shorts – wadya reckon?’ ‘This will be much better than the ‘Casual Fridays’ at Clarence House’, claimed one former equerry, ‘compulsory kaftans and rope sandals are not my idea of a morale booster.’

While many see this move as just a bit of celebratory fun, others see a more cynical motive. ‘It is no coincidence that this end-of-term tradition is being instigated just as childhood nostalgia for all things 70s and 80s is at its peak,’ writes leading sociologist Prof. Thaddeus Hutton. ‘Movie remakes, the Clangers back on TV, and now ‘Wear What You Like’ days – it’s all designed to bring out the kid in us thirty and forty-somethings. What’s next? ‘Bring Your Toys to Work’ days?’

However Sir Cuthbert denies that Her Majesty is attempting to cash in on the nostalgia boom. ‘While the idea of playing Ker-Plunk or Buckaroo in the ballrooms of Buckingham Palace is indeed an attractive one, some members of the Household are bound to take it too far. In fact I remember the last time it was attempted, when a personage who shall remain nameless brought in his shotgun and ran along the corridors yelling ‘where are all the slittly eyed bastards?’ It took us ages to get the ceilings re-plastered.’