Poseidon Adventure survivors still waiting to be rehoused

Nearly 50 years on, the survivors of the Poseidon Adventure are still waiting to be permanently re-housed on dry land. Rosen, Martin, Nonnie, Susan and Robin, who all managed to make their way through the watertight doors and into the propeller shaft tunnel before finding a way to attract the attention of rescuers have been living in a barge on Camden Lock for decades.

Robin, the youngest survivor, who is now well into his sixties, said: ‘The council liaison officer originally offered us a dinghy on Hampstead Pond and when we said we weren’t happy with that, they tried to upgrade us to a pedalo on the Serpentine – so I suppose a barge isn’t too bad.’ Council reps say they are committed to ensuring the survivors get the very best possible support they can possibly provide, but as the record of the original event is only available to them on Betamax, this is holding up the process.

Milo Shame