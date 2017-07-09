Sports journalists simultaneously realise how pointless they are

David Beckham of England announces his departure from the Galaxy as a player after the MLS Cup at The Home Depot Center on November 20, 2012 in Carson, California.

Every sports journalist in the world has simultaneously realised how pointless their job is. ‘I was interviewing a woman who’d just lost at Wimbledon, said one, ‘and it suddenly dawned on me how stupid my questions were. I mean, of course she was disappointed, of course she hoped to do better next time, of course she was trying to stay positive… And I never asked the question people are actually interested in – why can’t you hit the sodding ball without sounding like a cow giving birth?’

A football reporter added: ‘The other day, I was asking an unsuccessful manager whether he hoped his team would score more goals and not concede as many in future. I don’t know how he didn’t punch me in the face. Worst of all, his team had just been relegated and I never asked him if he was disappointed about that. Now we’ll never know.’

Ya Basta

