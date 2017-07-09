Sports journalists simultaneously realise how pointless they are

Every sports journalist in the world has simultaneously realised how pointless their job is. ‘I was interviewing a woman who’d just lost at Wimbledon, said one, ‘and it suddenly dawned on me how stupid my questions were. I mean, of course she was disappointed, of course she hoped to do better next time, of course she was trying to stay positive… And I never asked the question people are actually interested in – why can’t you hit the sodding ball without sounding like a cow giving birth?’

A football reporter added: ‘The other day, I was asking an unsuccessful manager whether he hoped his team would score more goals and not concede as many in future. I don’t know how he didn’t punch me in the face. Worst of all, his team had just been relegated and I never asked him if he was disappointed about that. Now we’ll never know.’

Ya Basta