Team BUPA favourites for Tour de France

With 11 riders crashing out of the latest stage of the Tour de France, Team BUPA-National Accident are strongly placed to come out best in this year’s festival of cycling and surgery. A steady stream of cyclists have been rushing to hospitals around France over the first week of the race, although unfortunately one severely injured contender had to be put down with a humane killer as he was found to be Australian.

Brushing off suggestions that the race route was deliberately hazardous, organiser Benoit Circus Maximus insisted that “the TV ratings were tremendous. And when we equip the time trial riders with javelins they will go through the roof.”

Spectators attention now switches to the Dordogne stage, where riders compete to find the last village in the region without an English estate agent, before the traditional blindfold stage in the Pyrenees reduces the current 180-strong race to a”more manageable” 20 or so.

Sir Lupus