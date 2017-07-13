A family run swamp draining enterprise is in danger of closing following allegations of making false promises to customers and violation of US competition laws.

Besides failing to honour customer orders, the company, which has outlets in Washington DC, New York City and Moscow, strongly denies additional claims that it attempted to benefit itself by harming the interests of a rival business by publishing libellous comments about its CEO in a range of media outlets.

Speaking from his home in Washington DC one complainant said that after waiting years for a large section of swamp to be drained he could only see swamp levels rising.

“They promised to drain the swamp but there’s still a whole lot of pests and filth crawling out of the sludge than there was before they started to do the work. I’ve seen more low-bellied snakes, rats, lame ducks and pesky blow flies than I’ve seen in my whole lifetime.”

A company spokesman has offered to appear as a pre-recorded hologram to set the record completely straight.