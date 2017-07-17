Federer ‘still not forgiven’ for cardigan he wore in 2008

An eighth Wimbledon title for Roger Federer has done little to erase the memory of the heinous cardigan he wore before and after the 2008 final, it has emerged.

Emblazoned with his own initials and featuring a vertical gold stripe and gold buttons, the cardigan was a deliberate attempt to mentally de-stabilise his opponent, Rafa Nadal – a ploy which backfired as the Spaniard won in five sets.

He said: ‘Roger’s a lovely guy, but if ever a garment screamed TOSSER, it was that cardigan. As soon as he emerged wearing it I sort of got the sense that the crowd – and probably the entire British public – were 100% against him.’

Manufactured by Nike, the cardigan is sold with a lifetime subscription to Country Life magazine, two gold coloured medallions and a can of pepper spray to help repel people who try to kill you as soon as you try it on.

Matt Ward