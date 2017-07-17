Sci-fi fans worry they won’t be able to talk to female Dr Who at conventions

Panic has struck the Science Fiction community with the news that the thirteenth Dr. Who will be a woman. Attendees at the Birmingham Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention greeted the news with confusion and dismay. ‘What is a woman, exactly?’ said John Kirkpatrick, 42, wiping his nose on his Red Dwarf T-shirt. Although previous Dr. Whos have frequently attended Sci-Fi conventions and answered questions from fans, there was concern that the female status of the new doctor will make it impossible for many fans to communicate with her. ‘I have always felt completely comfortable talking to Cybermen, Daleks, Zarbis and Thals. But making conversation with a woman – whoa – that’s like be like a Vogan trying to talk to a Jedi – just not in the same universe!’

