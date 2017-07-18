NHS charges Hamilton for ‘parking at work’

Despite his victory at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton has had his Mercedes impounded until he pays the outstanding ticket for his pit-stop on lap 32. As with all NHS Staff, Mr Hamilton has now discovered that his car permit only covers a small designated area – the size of Bernie Ecclestone.

A spokeswoman for Indigo Park Services UK explained: ‘I’m sure Mr. Hamilton had a good reason to park – we all do – but he needs to pay the extra charge. Just because Silverstone is his place of work, does not entitle him to priority parking. What happens if an ambulance had needed to use the McLaren bay? Many nurses have a thirty minute walk from their car, I’m sure Mr. Hamilton could do the same without losing too much time to Sebastian Vettel’.

Staff at Cardiff hospital were sympathetic to Mr. Hamilton’s plight, having also suffered the indignity of parking charges, tax-exile in Monaco and having to listen to Nicole Scherzinger sing. Sadly, Silverstone can no longer afford to host the British Grand Prix and, like so many NHS hospitals, is scheduled to become a Harvester carvery.