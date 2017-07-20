Giant iceberg to re-unite with Antarctica ‘for one night only’

Following the highly publicised split between Antarctica and the Luxembourg-sized iceberg known as A-68, promoters have persuaded the famous duo to get back together for one last time for the sake of the fans.

‘There are a lot of penguins still bereft at the big split’ said promoter Harvey Goldsmith. ‘Plus a lot of seals, walruses and that other big ugly sea mammal whose name escapes me. We have persuaded A-68 to turn around and rejoin his pal of three billion years for one great night of nostalgia.’

‘It’ll be just like old times’ said Goldsmith. ‘There have been some concerns expressed about possible cold weather, but we have hired thousands of patio heaters so we are expecting everything on the ice shelf to go swimmingly.’