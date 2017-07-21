Police investigate purchase of moped

A Romford man was last night being sought by police in connection with a transaction in which a brand new moped was taken from a motorcycle dealer in the town centre.

The transaction, which took place under the noses of store staff, saw the man drive off with the moped after brandishing what the police describe as ‘significant’ amounts of finance at a transfixed sales assistant. Afterwards, local shoppers were forced to go about their business as the man rode off at speeds ‘in excess of 20mph’.

Witnesses described the moment as the helmeted mad drove past as ‘like something out of a movie about mopeds’.

Police haven’t ruled out a link between this incident and others in which mopeds were stolen from their owners by pairs of thieves riding on other stolen mopeds. However, they say it marks a shift in the way mopeds are ‘redistributed’.

‘We haven’t seen this particular approach before, in which a man quite brazenly waves a large deposit at sales staff before producing a pen and ruthlessly signing document after document, before riding off on his healthily-gotten gains,’ said a police spokesman.

He added that police will have little trouble tracking the man down. ‘Like most moped riders, he’s a bit dumb. His DNA is all over the finance agreement, along with his bank details, passport number, name and address.’