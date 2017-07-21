Vince Cable resigns, having taken Liberals ‘as far as he can’

Twenty four hours after becoming leader of the Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable has resigned his position saying that he has taken the party to the limit of its potential and it was now time for someone else to take up the reins.

‘It has been a roller coaster ride,’ said Cable 74; ‘there have been great highs and great lows, but I feel that the day after I became leader is the right time to quit as I have nothing more I can offer.’

Cable won the coveted position after a tightly fought race between himself and no other candidates, at a time when the Liberal Party was still reeling from a disastrous general election performance. He promised ‘change, renewal and hope’, but in the end it was just a question of helping himself to a few packets of post-it notes from the stationery cupboard and then slipping out the back.

‘I wish my successor every good fortune’ said Cable,’I leave this party one day older but otherwise pretty much the same.’

A new leader will be chosen by exhaustive ballot as soon as someone else cracks and agrees to do it.