Conservative Party pledge to make Brexit ‘all the colours of the rainbow’

The Conservative Party have today pledged that before negotiations are over, and the rules for the shape of bananas are finally handed back to our sovereign Parliament, they will ensure ‘every colour of the rainbow’ has the chance of ‘owning’ Brexit for a few weeks.

After Theresa May’s greedy proclamation that she wanted a ‘Red, white and blue’ Brexit, Michael Gove has today said he also wants it to be green. It is believed that Boris Johnson wants a yellow version, and Jacob-Rees Mogg is up for a violet Brexit.

The BBC (as always) asked Nigel Farage for comment. “Look, this is a silly idea, we just want Brexit to mean Brexit”. He continued ‘Having said that, as long as Brexit is only going to be based on the colours of the rainbow, at least that means we can’t have a brown Brexit’.

Mark Maguire