Under tens football manager fed up telling the fat kid to stay in goal

Under tens football coach Johnny Edwards told reporters yesterday evening how he spends more time telling the fat kid to stay in goal than he does actually coaching the other kids on the team.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I have to tell him to stay on his line, but every time he receives the ball he keeps taking it out the box and running it up the line. What the kid needs to understand is the fact that he’s a natural. He doesn’t even have to move. When he just stands on his line he’s got a save ratio of around 92%.

The fat kid, who’s name nobody knows and is just referred to as the fat kid said he was fed up of being told to stand in goal explaining that he just wanted to play football.

When asked about the fat kid’s chances of making it as a goalkeeper with him being such a natural Edwards answer was pretty much to the point. “No chance,” he said with a slight chuckle. “You see when these kids get to about 15 they have to start playing in full-size goals which means he’ll have no chance of saving anything, but I’m pretty sure he would’ve stopped playing by then.

