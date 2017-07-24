May denies covert Brexit sabotage strategy

theresamay

Prime Minister Theresa May has denied deliberately appointing a team of incompetent ministers to negotiate Brexit in a covert strategy to sabotage the process, resulting in the UK remaining within the EU.

In an interview with Woman’s Weekly magazine, May commented, ‘Yes, Davis, Fox and Johnson are pretty awful but I didn’t have a great selection to choose from. Who do you suggest? Leadsom? Joke! What about that other one, what’s his name? Green, I think. Is it David Green? He’s no use. There’s Gove, Hunt and Grayling but look at the mess they’re already in at their own departments. They’d just make things worse. Anybody else would just be scraping the barrel. No, the process has begun and we will see what happens. My strategy is certainly not covert.’

Mrs. May’s recipe for ‘Angela’s Delight’ is included in the article.

Hindari Banga

Share this story...

Posted: Jul 24th, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer