Price comparison site for price comparison sites launched

In response to the bewildering number of price comparison sites now competing to save you money on everything from travel to car insurance, a new comparison site, Shitehawk.com, has been launched to help consumers compare them.

‘I wasn’t sure whether Go Compare, Compare the Market, Confused.com or Money Supermarket would save me most on my car insurance,’ says a woman described as June from Telford’ in Shitehawk’s new 30 second ad, launched in cinemas this week. ‘But Shitehawk made it easy to see where I would get the best deal!’

Unfortunately, Shitehawk’s market dominance was immediately threatened when rival meta-comparison site Scavenger.com set up the next day. The day after that, some odious little turd inevitably set up meta-meta-comparison site BottomFeeder.com, to show you whether Shitehawk or Scavenger did the best job in evaluating which price comparison site would get you the best deal.

Early indications are that this has not resulted in increased consumer satisfaction. ‘By the time BottomFeeder had told me I should use Shitehawk, which in turn told me to use Go Compare,’ said user Mike, also from Telford, ‘I’d forgotten what the f*ck I was buying in the first place.’

