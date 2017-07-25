White House Library gets Dewey Decimal Classification System for Russia Research

In the light of old and new Russian links and renewed friendships President Trump has ordered a revamp of the White House Library with a special section dedicated to Russia.

The new Dewey Decimal Classification System includes the following classifications for Republican researchers and presidential staff currently hanging on to their jobs.

600 Russia

627 Nurturing Russian Political Relationships

666 Russian Election Advice for Republican Campaigners

666.6 Russia/USA Election Rigging Techniques

666.67 Russian Hacking Systems and Devises

666.675 Russia/USA Hacking Emails for Dummies

668. Russian Collusion Techniques

668.5 Russian Political Asylum Opportunities for Republican representatives

668.550 Russian for Beginners

668.575 Russian Salt Mining Job Opportunities for the Fake Media

679.5 Russian Tax Avoidance Techniques for Oligarchs

679.525 Climate Change and the Tundra

679.67 Hot Russian Women

‘It’s a great great system,’ said the President ‘…and the best thing is there’s no search history to worry about. I’m a great fan of the Dewey brothers and their system. They’ve done a great job thinking this one up and what a fool believes he sees no wise man has the power to reason away what seems to be is always better than nothing. #Nice!679.67′