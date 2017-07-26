Ed Sheeran playing consistently for 24 hours not a charity event confirm Radio 1

A radio 1 listener has asked to be refunded after mistakenly pledging money to what he believed to be a charity event.

Daniel James of Eastbourne had switched the radio on for a bit of background music when it came to his attention the only sound coming from his speakers were the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran.

“I’m pretty sure I heard Galway Girl back to back at one point,” Said Daniel. “Well, I just assumed it was some kind of event that Radio 1 was doing for charity where they play Ed Sheeran over an extended period and that’s when I gave them a call a pledged twenty quid.”

It seemed Daniel wasn’t the only person to have made the same mistake as Radio 1 confirmed they had been inundated with pledges from people up and down the country who also believed they were listening to what is now being called the Sheerathon.

Radio 1 has put out a statement explaining that yesterday wasn’t a charity event and wanted to assure people who pledged money that they would be refunded. While they didn’t want to comment on how Ed Sheeran had managed to get a full 24-hours of airplay they did point out that they couldn’t work it out how someone so ginger had become so popular either.

