Japan’s First Lady confirms ‘of course I speak bloody English’

Akie Abe, Japan’s First Lady, has spoken out against President Trump’s assertion that she speaks ‘no English, zero.’ ‘I was educated at the bleedin’ English school in Japan – what do you think the teachers spoke? Not bloody Japanese, that’s for sure,’ she said today, claiming her accent was ‘at least as authentic as Dick Van bloody Dyke’s.’

In between offering a rendition of ‘Chim Chim Cher-re’, the First Lady explained why she didn’t speak to the President throughout the meal in Germany at the G20 summit. ‘He’s a dick, innee?’ while rehearsing a phrase most Japanese women are unfamiliar with: ‘get your orange piggy fingers off my pussy you geriatric pervert.’

‘All in all the meal went well; he burped, farted and spoke like an arsehole,’ she said, ‘which was much better behaved than we’d expected.’