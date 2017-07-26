So-called Islamic State ‘just about ready for a break now’

With the school holidays in full swing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi today declared himself ‘just about ready for a break now. Speaking from his office in downtown Aleppo, al-Baghdadi said: ‘I’ll be glad to get away from it all and have a decent week off. You know what it’s like – gone are the days when you could just switch off and disappear for a week without getting through the ‘to do’ list.

Now it’s like I’ve got to do the next week’s massacres up front to afford the time off, otherwise it just all piles up waiting for you for when you get back. I don’t know why they call it time off work – it’s work delayed or work brought forward more like. Frankly, I’m knackered and need to chillax somewhere away from it all in the back end of beyond, like Mosul or maybe Southwold.

So now you know why it’s been massacre, after shooting, after atrocity, after bombing, after attempted abduction the last week or so – I just want IS to be able to forget about it all for a bit and relax under a hot desert sun, with nothing but the sound of drones to worry about.

Mind you, I’m sure I’ll check in a couple of times, just to keep an eye on things and make sure things are OK. And maybe, when I get back, I’ll kick off one or two things the night before I’m due back in – you know, maybe a car bomb or something for an hour or so on the Sunday, to just to get ahead of the week’.

Mandy Lifeboat