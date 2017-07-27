British Army to create new special forces moped unit

The British Army has formed a new, fully mechanised moped unit – the 1st Mounted Moped Brigade, based in Hackney. Following the huge success of moped gangs in terrorising Londoners, army chiefs quickly saw the military potential and, following intensive training in East London, have already deployed them to Syria.

Initial reports suggest the unit has been a great success. British commandos have already snatched over 300 mobile phones off unwary ISIS jihadis walking the streets of Raqqa. In addition they have stolen 38 Vespas, conducted 6 ram-raids on kebab shops and attacked 16 militants with claw-hammers.

Dispirited jihadis say the Moped Unit is affecting morale badly, on top of round-the-clock airstrikes. ‘It’s bad enough in Raqqa at the moment, glorious capital of the Caliphate though it is, without these bloody mopeds coming out of nowhere. I was trying to organise a terror attack the other day on my brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 when bam! Bloody British army snatched it out of my hand! Cost me 600 quid that did,’ said one dispirited Caliphate soldier today.

The selection course for the Moped Brigade is notoriously tough, with only the very best making it through. Applicants must prove they have the mental strength required to survive months in the desert being chased and harassed by hostile forces for a low pay, by first serving 3 months as a Deliveroo rider in Tower Hamlets. If they make it through that they graduate to advanced phone-snatching and claw-hammer combat training.

daneade