May begs judges to send babyface Boris abroad for risky brain treatment

Following a dramatic decline in the mental faculties of the terminally embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, his devoted Prime Minister has desperately pleaded to send him for a career-ending procedure in the back streets of Buenos Aires. Mrs May’s hope is that Boris’s condition would be much improved by swapping his sense-starved brain for a small watermelon – a wish that has received widespread support from thousands of online petitioners and several European presidents. Even the Pope has said ‘it’s what the Virgin Mother would want’.

However, both political experts and random halfwits are saying that Boris is beyond hope and the problem is in his genes. It is understood that he has almost no awareness of his surroundings and he can only manage liquids – mostly port – perhaps a little soft cheese and pate, or maybe a roast pheasant.

A spokesman for Boris – presumably his legal guardian – said: ‘With regular nappy changes his quality of life is just fine, thank you very much. And his prospects are looking brighter by the day while the chaos surrounding the tragic case of Conservative leadership continues.’ Sadly, the campaign to ‘take care’ of Boris for good has been hijacked by a group of evangelical pro-lifers who are preaching that all of God’s creatures are precious – no matter how brainless – and that ‘a bad Boris is better than no Boris’.