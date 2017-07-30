Maitlis slams in a transfer request to spark a bidding war for top news talent

This summer could see the most frenetic trading ever in the news reading game, as the close season transfer market reaches fever pitch. Two controversial rulings, by the game’s ruling body Auntie, are set to make this summer’s bidding war more intensive than ever. The first, the Gender Gap Expose, rocked the sport of autocue reading to its foundations, when it revealed that many men were on obscene amounts of money. The second initiative, the Two Wrongs Make a Right law, will see their female rivals demand the right to be overpaid with equal obscenity. The news reading game is ready for a torrent of employment litigation.

‘First we had a genderquake, now we’ve got a Sue-nami,’ said one insider.

Sources say top newscaster Emily Maitlis is to slam in a transfer request and seek showdown talks with the managers. Now Maitlis’ team mates – including top talent like Laura Kuesneberg and Jane Garvey – are involved in a furious bust up over wage demands. The normally Ice Cool blonde is said to have flipped after hearing news room gossip about rivals in the other changing room. When Maitlis heard that one middling autocue reader at her club is trousering four times her wages she organised a dressing room revolt.

Maitlis leads the line on her news team, occupying the difficult position just in front of the camera. Having started her autocue reading career in the lower league with Thames News she soon impressed bosses with her quick wit. Male fans of Maitlis soon devised their own chant for her. ‘She’s quick! She’s hot! She’s everything I’m not, Emmer-lee, Emmer-lee!’

Meanwhile, many newsmen were seen running for cover and Jeremy Vine is said to have begged bosses to be transferred to a war zone.