English FA admit to long-term usage of performance-inhibiting drugs

Hot on the heels of the Russian doping scandal, the English FA have finally confessed to using performance inhibiters on the national side. In an admission confirming what the majority of England fans have long suspected, details of a long term self-handicapping regime have emerged stretching back nearly 50 years; a plan dedicated at taking the most graceful and elegant ball-players in the English game and turning them into leaden, ballistophobic oxen with four left feet.

‘The initial euphoria of the win in 1966 quickly wore off ‘ admitted an FA spokesman, speaking from their North London test facility, ‘but we realised that the genie was out of the bottle. We would never again be able to live up to this performance and level of expectation. It would be unfair to the squad, manager and training staff to labour under this irksome burden.’

It was then that the FA looked to a number of pharmaceutical companies, offering up the team as a test bed for chemical cocktails aimed at underachieving. An initial deal was brokered, but almost scuppered in 1970 by the team’s unwillingness to conform. ‘God bless those Brazilians, saved us a huge embarrassment, not to mention the large wad of cash we would’ve had to give back’ joked the spokesman. Since then there have been more stringent rules and regulations in place, but there have been been occasional blips where managers have taken it upon themselves to suspend the programme.

‘Yes, Italia 1990, that was a right debacle : we had to do some real fire-fighting there, and the transgressors dealt with to the full extend of FA Law. Why do you think Robson aged so badly afterwards, eh ?’

‘As with any comparative test , you would expect there to be a placebo group to act as a control for validation purposes : and every now and then, we drop a couple of them into the squad, just as proof of concept,’ the spokesman continued. ‘Next match you watch, try and work out whether that plodding, ungainly dobbin is just natural talentlessness or chemically induced. It’s fascinating. Oh – and they’ll lose 2-1 anyway.’

The drugs scandal could see England banned from going to the 2018 World Cup. Although a FIFA spokesman commented ‘Or we could just let them play all their qualifiers as usual. The end result will be the same.’

FlashArry