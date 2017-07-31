New York Mob bosses hit out at ‘scurrilous and hurtful’ Scaramucci comparisons

Mafia chieftains in New York have expressed dismay at recent comparisons with new White House communications chief, Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scaramucci, whose behaviour has been likened in some quarters to that of a mobster following his recent foul-mouthed attack on fellow high-ranking members of the Trump administration.

Boss of the infamous Gambino Family, Francesco ‘Franky Boy’ Cali told newsmen yesterday: “When my consiglieri told me that my outfit was being lumped in with Scaramucci I was shocked beyond belief. It’s just downright hurtful. I mean to say, have you seen this guy on TV? His language is way out of line. I had to send my wife and my daughter out of the room for Chrissakes”

Meanwhile, Underboss of the Genovese mob, Venero ‘Benny Eggs’ Mangano, was also quick to distance his organisation from the under fire Scaramucci: “This outfit has done some bad things down the years but this? We don’t deserve this. “I want it known that none of my guys would ever behave in such a scurrilous manner. This guy’s a punk, pure and simple. I mean, have you even seen those suits? Jesus.”

Scaramucci was remaining tight-lipped last night, but he did indicate that he would be prepared to talk to the media if money changed hands. In a short statement to newsmen from outside his home in New Jersey, he said: “I ain’t looking for a big slice of the pie my friends. I just want to wet my beak.”

In other, related news, Scaramucci is scheduled to meet one of the targets of his vitriolic outburst, elusive White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, later on today. It is believed the meeting will take place in a small boathouse in a remote part of upstate New York and will be conducted in a rowing boat during a short, lone fishing trip together.

Jonny Shlep