‘Manspread’ to replace butter

The online Oxford dictionary has added the act of ‘manspreading’ as a low-fat alternative to ‘moisturising your toast’. This somewhat unconventional spread involves rubbing cooked vegetables on the inner thighs of a hirsute man; this condiment then releases water-in-fat emulsion combined with the heady aroma of a festering jock-strap.

The origins of manspread date back to the Napoleonic era, when aroused Frenchmen would regularly ferment cream in the folds of their ‘nether regions’. Subsequently this butter substitute has proved very popular among dieters, who claim that calorie intake is significantly reduced when food is smeared in unappetising man juice.

One food critic commented: ‘A cottage industry has sprung up, where you will regularly see men on their daily commute, legs spread apart, churning their own milk. This is a non-diary spread, which ironically has also led to a lot more cottaging’. Although some have complained that on public transport the spread encroaches on other seats, leaving a sticky residue.An enthusiastic manufacturer said: ‘The original recipe involved beef-cake tallow and skimpy shorts, with a byproduct of pork scratchings. As yet we have not been able to offer a non-salted version, but we do have is an almost unlimited supply of man-dripping, particularly on hot days’