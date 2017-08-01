Prince of Wales revealed as ‘Banksy’

The controversial street painter known as Banksy has been revealed to be Prince Charles, art investigators have revealed today. ‘His Royal Highness’ love of art is well known, his cheeky and radical approach less so,’ said one investigator today.

The role of the Prince of Wales has often carried a radical law breaking streak, suggests some experts. ‘OK, this isn’t on the same scale as eviscerating prostitutes after murdering them,’ said one expert, ‘but it’s up there with holding private viewings of risky lady entertainers,’ he said, noting that the creation of the annual Royal Variety Command Performance ‘kicked the arse out of that bit of rebellion.’

The Palace refused to comment on the allegation, however Royal butlers and footmen have been observed holding pots of paint and stepladders when out and about with the Prince.