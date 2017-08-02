Office worker’s weekend was “quite quiet, actually”

Reports suggest that an office worker, when asked how his weekend was, replied: “Quite quiet, actually”, implying that every other weekend was spent with a barrage of prostitutes snorting cocaine off a revolving disco ball.

The office worker’s colleague, who asked the question, immediately regretted it as she was not remotely interested anyway in the answer.

Forcing herself to respond she said: “Yes, I like a quiet one now and then”, at which point neither could think of anything to say.

Latest reports suggest they are both still standing there uncomfortably.

Marie Maurer