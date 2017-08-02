Outcry at Arsenal plans to stage dog fights during half-time interval

There was widespread condemnation for the owner of Arsenal football club last night following his announcement to the press that, from next season, the club will be staging illegal dog fighting during the half-time interval. Owner, Stan Kroenke, who has already fuelled outrage with his recent plan to introduce an app linked to his TV channel MOTV which features big game hunting, told a press conference: “This football club has a proud tradition of combativeness on the field of play, so what better way to emphasise that than to have a few pit bulls having a bloody good scrap at half-time.”

“It’ll give the fans a chance to wind down with a bit of sport and a bet along with their half-time pies and Bovril”, added Kroenke. “Arsenal football club didn’t get to make 4th place in the league its own without being innovative on and off the pitch”.

When a reporter pointed out that the club actually finished 5th last season, Kroenke bristled and snapped “Well maybe if we’d had some blood sports at The Emirates a bit sooner the players might have shown a bit more fight on the park”

In what is being seen as a copycat move, North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, yesterday announced plans to replace the customary cheerleader display before kick-off with an hour of Argentinian bullfighting.

Jonny Shlep