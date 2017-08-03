Hopes fade for caravanning family down to last board game

A grandmother wept as she told how she fears the worst for her daughter, son-in-law and their 7 year old twins, after receiving a fateful final text message saying that they were down to their last board game.

Voice contact with the 29 year old check-out supervisor was lost as they travelled to Devon, in what she described as “a rainy hurricane” to a camp site “somewhere near the sea”.

Text messages were later received, telling how their ipads had run out of charge on arrival and that phone batteries were down to 5%. Most worrying of all the last message received said that they had already played Monopoly, Frustration and Cluedo and were only left with Hungry Hippos to get them through their 2 week family break.

“I’m terrified that they won’t know what to do or say to each other after the Hippo game finishes. I’m not sure Kylie would have planned food or anything either but I did give her some midweek ‘money off Pizza Express vouchers’ so hopefully they wont starve.”

