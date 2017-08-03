‘Overcrowded prisons’ shortlisted for Annual News Story of the Year award

A report in the newspapers this week that Britain’s prisons were ‘overcrowded, unhygienic and crime-ridden’ has becpme an instant front-runner to win the Annual News Story of the Year.

It faces stiff competition from ‘Roof Torn From Double Decker As It Passes Under Low Bridge’, ‘Rail Fares To Rise AGAIN’, ‘New Miracle Pill Cures Diseases’, ‘More Statin Fears’, and the inevitable ‘Minister Denies Prison Overcrowding Claim’.

A spokesman for the prestigious ‘ANSTYS’ award said that if the prison story won, it would be for the third successive year, adding that ‘the ‘overcrowded prisons story wins annual story of the year’ story is becoming something of an annual story.’

Hattip to Titus