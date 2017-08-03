Portuguese TV company shelve plans for A Place In The Pissing Rain series

After a disappointing viewer reaction to a pilot edition of a show in which couples are asked to choose between a number of properties in and around Manchester, Portuguese TV channel, TFP, have abandoned plans to develop it into a series. Problems began for the production company behind, A Place In The Pissing Rain – or, Um Lugar Na Chuva Urinanda, to give it its Portuguese title – when nobody volunteered to take part in it.

Following the revelation that members of the production team and film crew had been paid to pretend to be people interested in making the move, the show was further beset with problems when only 7 people watched it when it was screened last month.

A spokesman for the production company said last night: “We were hoping it might prove as popular as A Place In The Sun does in the UK. Personally, I can’t understand why people with homes in cities like Porto and Lisbon, or areas like the Algarve, didn’t jump at the chance to up-sticks and spend the rest of their lives shivering and wet through in Salford and Gorton. There are year-round opportunities to get a soaking. The opportunity to walk to work, even in the middle of August, with lashing rain permeating through to your every bone, we thought, would have broad appeal, but seemingly not.”

The move by the Portuguese broadcaster is reminiscent of the scrapping of a Spanish documentary 5 years ago which was based on the lives of people living in the South East London district of Bermondsey. The project had to be abandoned when the film crew had all their equipment stolen and the production team were kidnapped and held captive in a cellar until a ransom of close on a quarter of a million pounds was allegedly paid a month later.

Jonny Shlep