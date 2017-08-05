Neymar: Finally, I feel secure enough financially to sign up to Amazon Prime

Brazilian soccer idol, Neymar, has told French journalists that, following his £200 million move from Spanish giants, Barcelona, to Paris Saint-Germain he finally feels confident enough financially to take out a full year’s subscription to Amazon’s premier delivery service, Amazon Prime.

Speaking on French TV, the diminutive striker, who will reputedly earn £40.7 million per annum at PSG, said: “This move has gone a long way to making me feel fairly secure financially. I realise it’s a big step but I now have the confidence to sign up for Amazon Prime for a whole year instead of always opting for the free trial and then cancelling before the 30-day trial period expires.”

“I’ve got my eye on a new kettle at the moment and it will be handy to know that I can get one with same-day delivery and no postage and packing to pay if I order it before 10.00am”

Former Manchester United and England star, David Beckham, defended the 25-year-old Brazilian’s bold move earlier today. “Neymar has the whole world at his feet right now and totally deserves the extra reassurance and convenience of an Amazon Prime membership. I remember when I first signed for Real Madrid on a 10 million pounds a year contract. One of the first things I did was to order a couple of best-sellers for my Kindle instead of opting for the free literary classics or those 99 pee bodice-ripper jobs.”

“The missus was able to pay off her Freemans catalogue debt too, so I say good luck to the lad”, added Beckham.

Neymar is expected to fly into Paris to join his new team mates today, but his agent told pressmen that he may have to leave it until tomorrow as he’s expecting a new fence panel to be delivered for his back garden in the morning.

Jonny Shlep