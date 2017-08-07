Mum accidentally exposes a massive tit working at the V&A Museum

A mum has inadvertently exposed a massive tit working at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London this weekend, according to reports.

Kat Joyce, 37, was enjoying the decorative art pieces with her toddler son when she made the discovery, and its since gone viral on Twitter. ‘I can’t believe there was this humongous nork working right here in London and nobody had exposed her yet, I feel honoured’, explained Kat today, still taking it all in. ‘I’ve outed a huge tit, it’s exciting’.

Remaining modest after her big discovery, the proud mum explained: ‘I didn’t do it on purpose, I’ve never discovered anything in my life. I just breastfed my hungry child, which is this thing us mums usually do to keep them alive. That was when the tit in question came over and asked me to cover it up as it was inappropriate.’ Kat quickly took to Twitter to detail her discovery, exposing the huge walking boob to the whole world.

‘It is an exciting discovery, but it feels a bit hollow’, admitted the proud mum. ‘All I did was get my tit out for five minutes, yet the V&A have been parading one around and paying it a regular wage for years. I feel they deserve the credit really’

Based on idea by Milk Marketing Board