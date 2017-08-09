Theresa May to reintroduce 11+ exam for Cabinet members

Prime Minister Theresa May has surprised observers by announcing that as part of her reintroduction of grammar school, everybody in the Cabinet will be expected to sit the Eleven Plus.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson confirmed that the foreign secretary is already stocking up on polo mints and has chosen his favourite mascot gonk, called Gove, to sit on his exam desk. He will have two special branch invigilators circling his desk to make sure he doesn’t talk or cheat.

Johnson is known to be excellent at languages and history, although his geography has been marked down as ‘poor’ despite his role at the foreign office. His mathematics will be challenged, too, with questions like: ‘If a politician pledges to pay £350 million a week to the NHS, how much will it have left after two years to pay £23.4 billion towards a replacement for Trident, given a shrinking of the economy by 6% post-Brexit?’

Theresa May’s vision of a new 11+ will include up to the minute subjects like art and design. It’s understood one more creative question will be: ‘Sketch a poster telling foreigners that if they don’t go home soon, people will start to hate them and horrible things could be put through their letterboxes before they are arrested.’

One senior Government figure said: ‘Teresa’s view of the new Cabinet is that it should be comfortable, suburban, and meritocratic, and rid itself of stories of prostitution, cocaine, fagging, toasting forks, well-upholstered matrons, beatings, tuck shops, mutual male masturbation, offshore holdings and exotic recipes featuring pork.

‘We want to appeal to people who go to Guernsey or Malta for their holidays, drink medium sherry, shop at John Lewis and still secretly read Jilly Cooper.’

May’s supporters have denied suggestions that a requirement for old fashioned 11+ success for all Cabinet members will be ‘socially divisive’.

According to one May strategist: ‘This is a new idea. Those who fail can all be part of a secondary, modern cabinet, tasked with more practical matters like sorting out Brexit; working with their hands in northern industry and the kind of bricklaying that will lead to as many as five affordable houses being built near Dorking. We will of course set the bar so more candidates fail the 11+ than pass it. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be second class junior ministers for the rest of their life, laughed at in the tea rooms and bullied in the lobbies and discriminated against on the gong list.

‘And Mrs Leadsom can, when she fails the exam, keep her brief as Minister for Domestic Science. With all those children she couldn’t help having, poor thing, she knows her way around a kitchen!’