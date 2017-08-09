Trump explains he is “hipster president” with “pop-up senior staff”

Donald Trump has attempted to defuse the row over recent high level sackings of his senior aides by explaining that he is in fact the first ever hipster president, and as such hires senior staff only on a pop-up basis.

Sporting skinny jeans, brogues, a lumberjack shirt, thick-rimmed glasses and an exquisitely styled beard, Trump explained that what these Washington press corps squares just don’t get is that the concept of a person having a job for life, or even for more than a few days, is part of the old fashioned 9-5 economy he wants to move away from. He and the cool kids who work for him prefer the pop up/gig economy which gives them “the flexibility to move on and explore new creative ideas” whenever the fancy takes them.

“The Mooch, for example, has some very interesting ideas for a new media start up, and he feels that now is the right time to put them into action. Especially now I’ve fired him.”

Meanwhile, a leaked recording of the deliberations of a grand jury in the District of Columbia indicated that Trump himself might get a chance to explore some new business ideas soon.

YaBasta