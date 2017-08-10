The Conservative Party has promised the ‘mother of all festivals’ will take place next summer, eclipsing by far Jeremy Corbyn’s reception at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June. George Freeman MP, who wants to establish the event for party activists and their families, has already raised £25,000 to help stage it in a field somewhere in the Home Counties at a date to be confirmed but not clashing with Wimbledon or Glyndebourne.

The event will open with the White Straights playing their signature tune ‘Twenty-Seven Nation Army (Couldn’t Hold Us Back)’ while the crowd responds with a haunting chorus of ‘oh, Andrea Leadsom’. Other confirmed acts for the Conservative Ideas Festival so far include the following:

Lana Del May

Mentallica

Rage Against Everything

Johnny Hates Foreigners

Unfairport Convention

Wrong Direction

Benefit Cut 100

Austerity Killed the Cat

Alt-Right Said Fred

Vulture Club

The Inhuman League

Pig Fuckin’ Criminals

Vilest Femmes

The Cockwombles

DC/DC

The Exploiters

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Bankruptcies

De La Soulless

Bigot Country

Cruel & the Gang

Johnny Cash for Questions

Blue Order

The Hateful Nearly Dead

Nick Clegg & the Bad Deeds

Hawkish, Mental Manoeuvres in the Dark

Shitti Politti

Electorate Right: Orchestrated

The Leach Boys

Amy Workhouse

Financial Squeeze

The Blundertones

Half Man, Half Brexit

The event will climax with a performance by an impromptu 1960s tribute act made up of leading cabinet members and called Dave D, Bojo, Leaky, Thick and Witch.

A combined gig: Oxbridge, Sinnick, Al O Pecia and multiple other contributors from the web, including malgor of blessed memory