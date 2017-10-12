Calls for background checks before states can buy nuclear weapons

nuclear_weapons

Growing awareness of the dangers posed by nuclear weapons has led to calls for ‘thorough background checks’ before states are allowed to buy them. ‘We need to be sure a state doesn’t have a history of using nukes,’ said a US spokesman. ‘And there has to be a three-day waiting period, so we know whoever ends all life on Earth isn’t just making an emotional decision they might later regret. No, not America – that’s different.’

However, the owner of a nuke store said the new regulations were unworkable. ‘Only the other day I was selling some ICBMs to a Chinese guy, seemed totally legit, when I looked out of the window and saw a group of Koreans waiting in his car. At least, I think they were Koreans – they all look alike to me, especially after their faces have melted off in the 5,000 degree heat of the initial blast.’

Share this story...

Posted: Oct 12th, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer