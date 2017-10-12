Police free 30 from illegal weather girl farm

Following an anonymous tip off Police have uncovered an illegal weather girl farm in a raid on an isolated property near Dunstable. Home Office officials confirmed that up to 30 girls have been rescued from a makeshift green screen TV studio, each being forced to present up to 20 practice weather forecasts a day. The increase in this vile trade is being blamed on the plethora of new digital regional TV and radio stations creating a seemingly never-ending demand for pretty female weather presenters in their mid-twenties.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dunn, who led the raid, told reporters: ‘it was harrowing in there and something I hope never to see again. One American girl was being made to say Gloucestershire over and over again as she kept calling it Gloo-sester-shire. Another was so confused that she thought Yorkshire was a semi-independent enclave. It was pure hell.’

chipchase