Trump refuses to meet Queen because she took a knee to lay wreath

The real reason why Donald Trump’s 2018 trip to the UK is said to not include a meeting with the Queen has emerged. The US President tweeted he won’t meet her after she ‘disgraced her nation by refusing the wreath at on Remembering Day next month’.

‘She should pay tribute to all those that gave their lives in two world wars, especially so close to the start of the third,’ he said. At 3am he added: ‘Just seen picture of her going down on one knee to do lay wreath last year. Not a patriot!!’. Finally at 4 am he said: ‘I doubt the ratings for the Queen’s Speech will be anywhere near mine for The Apprentice and more people saw my inauguration than her coronation – fact!’

The White House later issued a statement that said Mr Trump ‘supported the Royal Family bigly’ and that some of Prince Philip’s comments had ‘been the inspiration behind his approach to foreigners’.

Stanley Mizaru