‘I am smarter than Yogi Bear,’ claims Trump

Donald Trump has taken steps to trap Jellystone Park’s most famous resident, Yogi Bear, to prove that he is the smarter of the two. This came after the president briefly switched from Fox News to the Cartoon Channel and, after contenting himself that he had more brain power than Fred Flintstone, heard Yogi Bear bragging to Boo Boo that he was ‘smarter than the average bear’ on several occasions.

‘We could see the President starting to twitch,’ said a member of the White House care staff, ‘and knew there was going to be trouble. Then, when he knocked his bowl of porridge over his Word Search Compendium, we cleared the decks.’ An incandescent Trump called up Airforce One to fly to Jellystone, armed only with an abacus, three picnic baskets full of honey and the mother of all bear traps.

After failing to find Yogi, he returned to a hearty dish of alphabet spaghetti and sat down to watch an episode of The Simpsons. His staff’s relief was short-lived after Trump was heard yelling to be taken to Springfield when he heard that Lisa Simpson has an IQ of 159.