May accuses Johnson of Brexual harrassment

The Weinstein scandal has encouraged the Prime Minister Theresa May to go public regarding the offensive behaviour of her Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson. She claims that he has repeatedly tried to get her into different Brexit positions against her will in what constitutes serious ‘Brexual harrassment’

Observers have questioned Johnson’s public stance of encouraging a hard Brexit. It is not known if he raised this in Cabinet but leakage suggests he has. Rivals say it is aimed at persuading the PM to bend to his stiff approach, which favours a quick withdrawal, while she prefers a more gentle, hands-on method of reaching a satisfactory conclusion followed by a period of calm to see if anything further develops. This, she has said, gives time to get on top of anything that subsequently arises.

weematt