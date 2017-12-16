Prince Philip refuses to share ‘pig in blanket’ with Meghan Markle

The Queen is understood to be ‘livid’ following news that Prince Harry has managed to ‘bum an invite’ for his fiancée, Meghan Markle, to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham with The Royal Family.

It is understood that in particular The Duke of Edinburgh will be inconvenienced, having to make do with three roasties instead of five and up to twelve fewer sprouts than normal, as seemingly Miss Markle, by all accounts a typical American greedy-guts, is reputed to ‘eat like a horse’.

And the problem doesn’t end at food because there is concern there might be trouble with the traditional post luncheon game of charades. Meghan’s acting ability has been called into question after Princess Anne watched the box set of Suits and according to one aide ‘didn’t rate her at all.’

Chipchase