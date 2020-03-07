I was working in Cobra, late one night

When my eyes beheld an eerie sight

For my monster from his slab, began to rise

And suddenly to my surprise

He did the bounce, he did the Boris Bounce

The Boris Bounce, he did at once pronounce

He did the bounce, and he was pleased to announce

He did the bounce, then went off in a flounce

From the city banks in the south and east

To the posh restaurants where the rich all feast

The MPs came from their second abodes

To hear a pay rise had been bestowed

They did the bounce, and couldn’t wait to pounce

The Boris bounce, they gave the public a trounce

They did the bounce, they don’t care an ounce

They did the bounce, they did the Boris bounce

The bankers were hedging funds

The party had just begun

The guests included Putin,

Donald Trump, and his son

The society was rockin’, crumbling all around

Cummings on chains, backed by his baying hounds

The coffin-bangers were about to arrive

With their vocal group, ‘The Coronavirus Five’

They played the bounce, they played the Boris bounce

The Boris bounce, they didn’t care an ounce

They played the bounce, then went off in a flounce

They played the bounce, they played the Boris bounce

Out from his fridge, Bozzer’s voice did ring

Seems he was troubled by just one thing

Opened the door and shook his fringe and said

“Whatever happened to my Garden Bridge? ”

It’s now the bounce, it’s now the Boris bounce

The Boris bounce, he was pleased to announce

It’s now the bounce, he’s gone off in a flounce

It’s now the bounce, it’s now the Boris bounce

Now everything’s cool, Bojo’s part of the band

And the Boris bounce is the hit of the land

For you, the living, this bounce was meant too

When you get to my door, tell them Boris sent you

And then I’ll bounce, I’ll bounce you down the street

I’ll do the bounce, I’ll bounce you off your feet

Then you can bounce, Ill give you a trounce

Then you can bounce, until you all renounce