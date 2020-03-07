I was working in Cobra, late one night
When my eyes beheld an eerie sight
For my monster from his slab, began to rise
And suddenly to my surprise
He did the bounce, he did the Boris Bounce
The Boris Bounce, he did at once pronounce
He did the bounce, and he was pleased to announce
He did the bounce, then went off in a flounce
From the city banks in the south and east
To the posh restaurants where the rich all feast
The MPs came from their second abodes
To hear a pay rise had been bestowed
They did the bounce, and couldn’t wait to pounce
The Boris bounce, they gave the public a trounce
They did the bounce, they don’t care an ounce
They did the bounce, they did the Boris bounce
The bankers were hedging funds
The party had just begun
The guests included Putin,
Donald Trump, and his son
The society was rockin’, crumbling all around
Cummings on chains, backed by his baying hounds
The coffin-bangers were about to arrive
With their vocal group, ‘The Coronavirus Five’
They played the bounce, they played the Boris bounce
The Boris bounce, they didn’t care an ounce
They played the bounce, then went off in a flounce
They played the bounce, they played the Boris bounce
Out from his fridge, Bozzer’s voice did ring
Seems he was troubled by just one thing
Opened the door and shook his fringe and said
“Whatever happened to my Garden Bridge? ”
It’s now the bounce, it’s now the Boris bounce
The Boris bounce, he was pleased to announce
It’s now the bounce, he’s gone off in a flounce
It’s now the bounce, it’s now the Boris bounce
Now everything’s cool, Bojo’s part of the band
And the Boris bounce is the hit of the land
For you, the living, this bounce was meant too
When you get to my door, tell them Boris sent you
And then I’ll bounce, I’ll bounce you down the street
I’ll do the bounce, I’ll bounce you off your feet
Then you can bounce, Ill give you a trounce
Then you can bounce, until you all renounce