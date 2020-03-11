Britain hopeful Michael Gove has had enough of virus experts

With some virologists warning of a nation-wide Coronavirus epidemic, Britain remains optimistic that Michael Gove will self-isolate himself from anyone who has the expert knowledge and skills to keep him alive should he catch the potentially fatal illness.

Since he publicly stated that “the people in this country have had enough of experts with organisations from acronyms saying that they know what is best”, Mr Gove has been obliged to completely ignore any expert advice, wherever it may come from – from the NHS and the RAC, to the NFU and KFC.

BREAKING NEWS: Michael Gove’s body has been found in his broken down car, having ran out of oil while driving home from a badger cull. Medics suspect that Mr Gove subsequently suffered a massive heart attack while attempting to finish a family-size bucket of fried chicken, which expert counter staff advise customers is intended for sharing.