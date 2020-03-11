Self-isolation no protection from Priti Patel

Civil servants in the Home Office who are working at home during the coronavirus emergency can still expect surprise visits from the Home Secretary, Whitehall sources confirmed. ‘It’s important that Mrs Patel continues her belittling, bullying, shouting and swearing even if it means doing it in employees’ back bedrooms,’ said a senior source.

‘It’s no good these human minnows hiding in their pathetic semi-detacheds in Ruslip. And if civil servants decline to open their front doors, Mrs Patel has pledged to belittle them through their letterboxes, or belittle their neighbours and request that those neighbours pass on the belittling when the rightful recipients return home from shirking their duty to repatriate anyone a bit foreign-sounding.’

‘Mrs Patel banged on my front door and when I opened it she shouted at me to get out of her face’ said one Home Office home worker. ‘She then taunted my rhododendrons and mocked my choice of doorbell chime, and then showily phoned Dominic Cummings, asking him to arrange my arrest by armed anti-terrorist police officers. I took no notice because she didn’t actually have a phone in her hand and was talking into her wrist.’

Mrs Patel faces an inquiry but said ‘The people involved can inquire as much as they like. I have seen their bathroom fittings and frankly they’re pathetic.’