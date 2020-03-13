Stocks of Canned Laughter running low

Sit-com makers and broadcasters are panic buying existing stocks of canned laughter, and have left dubbing suites shelves empty.

The Sound Effects industry are worried they may not be able to keep up with demand. A company spokesperson refused to comment, but made a noise like their knees were knocking together, and a rattling sound as they sadly shock their head.

The move comes after the government announced moves to ban public gatherings, meaning comedy show may have to be recorded behind closed doors. Producers are genuinely worried that the public may not know when to laugh.

Comics Michael Mcintyre and Jimmy Carr are believed to be stockpiling laughter. This is into stark contrast to the 70’s and 80’s when performers such as Frankie Howerd and Bruce Forsyth used to implore audiences to ‘Titter ye not’ and beg them not to laugh ‘his mother loves him’.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Brexit may halt the import of cheap laughs from Europe, and follows the scandal of contaminated laugher previously imported from the US.

The government has called for calm saying there is plenty of laughter for everyone. After all, MP’s are laughing all the way to the bank!