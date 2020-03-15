Corona Virus demands freedom of movement

And debate kicks off as to whether or not this will be presented as a ‘people’s referendum’, ‘a referendum’ (what other kind is there?) or ‘yet another bloody referendum'(which would at least be an accurate description) especially since, for public health reasons, all polling stations will be closed and people won’t be allowed to come and vote.

And there is no truth in the rumour that Her Majesty’s Government is planning to hand over control of all polling stations to Southern Rail, with fears that the ballot boxes would be so over-crowded that there wasn’t enough room for all the votes – not that that would matter, since the ballot boxes would be unlikely to arrive until well after all the polling stations had shut.