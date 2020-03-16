Coronavirus cure accidentally discovered by Laboratoire Garnier

In a triumph for pseudo-scientific adverts everywhere, the skincare experts at Laboratoire Garnier have accidentally stumbled on a cure for Coronavirus.

Though attempting to develop a serum that fights the seven signs of ageing, they actually produced one that fights the four signs of Coronavirus, namely a dry cough, no runny nose, fever and death.

The discovery was met with widespread acclaim – the French head of the World Health Organisation is said to have remarked “Wiz zis Coronavirus cure, you are reely spoiling us” – though the Master Chocolatiers at Lindt grumbled they were probably only a few weeks away from discovering it themselves. Danone had been hoping that the anti-dote to Covid-19 was bifidus digestivum.

The Labatoroire Garnier cure will initially be distributed via sachets glued to the inside cover of Italian Vogue, before eventually retailing for £299 at the makeup counters in Harrods and Harvey Nichols.