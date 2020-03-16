Government; ‘use excess loo rolls to make papier-mache ventilators’

With the country eagerly waiting for a steep rise in the cases of Coronavirus, the government is preparing to take its plan to the next stage. They will ask members of the public with more than 12 packs of hoarded toilet rolls to start making ventilators out of papier-mache.

“Rolls Royce, JCB and Legoland have already been called upon to increase the number of the breathing aides in cash-strapped hospitals”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained, “but if the number of serious cases rises it may not be enough. So we are asking anyone who panic-bought enough loo roll to supply an oversubscribed diarrhoea clinic for a year to use their time in self-isolation to create papier-mache ventilators”

A step-by-step guide to the construction of the Andrex apparatus will be made available on the government’s website, or for those still not willing to accept the internet age is here by sending a self-addressed envelope to the Ministry of Health for a fact-sheet. Dominic Cummings has allowed Boris Johnson to publicly back the idea, with the Prime Minister saying “we can get through this tough time with our blue British passports and our Blue Peter NHS”