Lidl announces recipes for solar showers, welding helmets and kilts

Lidl supermarket has published a collection of recipes aimed at bellends who’ve panic bought all they could reach in their local branch of Lidl.

“I’ve an inflatable canoe, six trumpets and a compressed air powered screwdriver.”, said Richard Head of Clacton, “And, to be honest, I’ve struggled a bit to find a use for them, although Mrs Head had some suggestions, but now I’m looking forward to a delicious dinner and finally making use of all those toilet rolls.”

“Tonight were having roasted bicycle repair stand garnished with mini-trampoline and 96-pieces sockets set on the side. Yum!